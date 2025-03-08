Left Menu

Trinidad and Tobago Considers Amending Hindu Marriage Act

The government of Trinidad and Tobago is evaluating changes to the local Hindu marriage act to include women's occupations on marriage certificates. This move addresses demands by activists, as nearly 20% of the population practices Hinduism. The proposed amendment aims to enhance women's rights and remove colonial-era relics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:15 IST
Trinidad and Tobago Considers Amending Hindu Marriage Act

The government of Trinidad and Tobago is contemplating an amendment to the Hindu marriage act, seeking to include women's professions on marriage certificates in response to activists' demands.

Approximately 20% of the twin-island nation's 1.4 million residents practice Hinduism, making it a significant cultural element in the country. The largest ethnic group, East Indians, constituting 35% of the population, would be notably impacted by these changes.

The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs in Trinidad has submitted a report advocating for this amendment. Directions have been given to the state's law reform commission to also explore similar reforms in other areas to advance women's rights. Kamla Tewarie of the Hindu Women's Organisation emphasized the change as a necessary step away from colonial-era policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025