Trinidad and Tobago Considers Amending Hindu Marriage Act

The government of Trinidad and Tobago is contemplating an amendment to the Hindu marriage act, seeking to include women's professions on marriage certificates in response to activists' demands.

Approximately 20% of the twin-island nation's 1.4 million residents practice Hinduism, making it a significant cultural element in the country. The largest ethnic group, East Indians, constituting 35% of the population, would be notably impacted by these changes.

The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs in Trinidad has submitted a report advocating for this amendment. Directions have been given to the state's law reform commission to also explore similar reforms in other areas to advance women's rights. Kamla Tewarie of the Hindu Women's Organisation emphasized the change as a necessary step away from colonial-era policies.

