Tensions Escalate in Manipur: Kuki Council's Indefinite Shutdown
A protest in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district turned violent, resulting in the death of Lalgouthang Singsit and injuries to over 40 people, including police. Tensions arose from opposition to free movement directives by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Kuki Zo Council has imposed a shutdown, demanding a separate administration.
Tensions have escalated in Manipur's Kangpokpi district following violent clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces, leaving one protester, Lalgouthang Singsit, dead. The 30-year-old succumbed to bullet injuries sustained during confrontations that have sparked unrest across the Kuki-dominated region.
Clashes erupted when police attempted to disperse protestors who opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive for free movement. The demonstrators, resisting this order, burned vehicles and blocked major highways. Reports indicate at least 16 demonstrators and 27 security personnel were injured in the altercations.
The Kuki-Zo Council has called for an indefinite shutdown and is demanding a separate administration, announcing its strong opposition to the government's free movement policy. This unrest highlights deep-rooted issues needing urgent addressal to prevent further conflict and ensure public safety.
