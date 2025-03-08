IAF Chief Urges India to Lead in Technological Advancements for Defense

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh called for India to spearhead technological advancements in defense, highlighting the necessity for the nation to produce new technologies that others would seek to emulate.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Singh underscored the shift in warfare dynamics, which now demand preparedness for prolonged conflicts, rather than brief, swift engagements. He stressed the importance of bolstering both capabilities and capacities to sustain longer wars.

Touching on technological advancements, Singh noted the significance of unmanned vehicles and called for bolstering national expertise. He reflected on the ongoing geopolitical tensions, emphasizing India's need to anticipate adversaries' tactics and maintain strategic superiority.

