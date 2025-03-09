Chaotic Shooting Shakes Eastern Toronto Pub

A dozen individuals were injured during a chaotic shooting at an eastern Toronto pub when three armed men entered and fired without warning. Police are investigating this alarming act of violence.

Superintendent Paul MacIntyre from the Toronto Police Service reported numerous emergency calls reporting a shooting at the Piper Arms Pub around 10:40 pm on Friday. During a news conference, MacIntyre confirmed a preliminary investigation showing three males entered the pub and began shooting indiscriminately at patrons.

Though no arrests have been made, police revealed one of the suspects brandished an assault rifle while two others carried handguns. Authorities located 12 injured individuals, with six suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and the rest hurt by glass debris. The perpetrators remain on the run, prompting a city-wide warning.

(With inputs from agencies.)