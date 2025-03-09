Left Menu

Chaotic Shooting Shakes Eastern Toronto Pub

A group of three men opened fire at an eastern Toronto pub, injuring 12 people in a shocking act of violence. While six victims suffered gunshot wounds, others were harmed by debris. Police are investigating the motive while the suspects remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 09-03-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 00:54 IST
Chaotic Shooting Shakes Eastern Toronto Pub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

A dozen individuals were injured during a chaotic shooting at an eastern Toronto pub when three armed men entered and fired without warning. Police are investigating this alarming act of violence.

Superintendent Paul MacIntyre from the Toronto Police Service reported numerous emergency calls reporting a shooting at the Piper Arms Pub around 10:40 pm on Friday. During a news conference, MacIntyre confirmed a preliminary investigation showing three males entered the pub and began shooting indiscriminately at patrons.

Though no arrests have been made, police revealed one of the suspects brandished an assault rifle while two others carried handguns. Authorities located 12 injured individuals, with six suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and the rest hurt by glass debris. The perpetrators remain on the run, prompting a city-wide warning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025