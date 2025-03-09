Left Menu

Iran Stands Firm Against U.S. Pressure Amid Nuclear Deal Talks

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei refuses U.S.-driven negotiations following President Trump's call for a nuclear deal. Khamenei accuses Washington of coercion and rejecting Iran's demands. Meanwhile, the White House reiterates the choice between diplomacy or military force. Tehran maintains its nuclear ambitions are peaceful.

Updated: 09-03-2025 02:57 IST
Iran Stands Firm Against U.S. Pressure Amid Nuclear Deal Talks
In the latest development in international relations, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has firmly rejected the idea of entering negotiations with the U.S., saying the country will not be coerced into submission. His response came after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Tehran to negotiate a nuclear deal in a letter.

Iranian state media reported that Khamenei criticized Washington's intentions, claiming their aim was to impose expectations through negotiations. He asserted that talks were not solely about Iran's nuclear program but a gateway to new demands, which Iran would not accept.

In Washington, the White House National Security Council reiterated the choice President Trump outlined: negotiation or military action. While Trump remains open to a deal, his administration's 'maximum pressure' campaign continues, seeking to isolate Iran economically and reduce its oil exports to zero.

