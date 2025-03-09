Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Arun Pati Tripathi, a former excise officer linked to the Chhattisgarh liquor scam. Although the bench noted the 11-month custody period, bail conditions ensure ongoing investigation cooperation. Tripathi must surrender his passport, report daily, and appear in court on April 10, 2025.

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Arun Pati Tripathi, a former excise officer embroiled in a cheating and corruption case connected to the extensive liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. The court specified that while he is entitled to bail, his release would only occur on April 10, 2025, to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Justices Abhay Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, presiding over the case, took into account Tripathi's 11-month custody and the unlikely commencement of the trial shortly. They elaborated on the conditions, necessitating Tripathi to surrender his passport and report daily to the investigating officer until a charge sheet is filed, ensuring his cooperation throughout the investigation.

In what highlights a significant turn in the high-profile case, Tripathi's ongoing legal battle emanated from his challenge to the Chhattisgarh High Court's decision to deny him bail. His arrest stemmed from a probe initiated by the Enforcement Directorate, based on a predicate offense by the economic offences wing, Raipur, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

