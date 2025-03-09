In a bold maneuver, Russian special forces advanced miles through a major gas pipeline near Sudzha, hoping to surprise Ukrainian forces. This surprise offensive is part of a wider Russian strategy to expel Ukrainian soldiers from the western Kursk region.

As battles ensue, Russian forces have successfully retaken the village of Lebedevka and seized Novenke, a crucial position in Ukraine's neighbouring Sumy region. Ukrainian sources report swift counteractions, employing artillery and drones to repel Russian units lurking within the pipeline.

These developments have intensified the global spotlight on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Recent actions have sparked fears of a broader confrontation, implicating U.S. policy and European security interests as Russian advances threaten to encircle thousands of Ukrainian troops in a strategic gamble.

(With inputs from agencies.)