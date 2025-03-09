NCW Demands Action Against Harassment on Balurghat Express

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a stern stance against an incident involving a woman harassed and secretly recorded on the Balurghat Express, pressing for criminal charges.

In a decisive move, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar directed actions, highlighting that such acts constitute voyeurism under current legal frameworks.

The Commission called for the application of Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023, and Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2000, underscoring the need for stringent legal measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)