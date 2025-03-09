NCW Demands Action Against Harassment on Balurghat Express
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for criminal charges against an individual accused of harassing a woman on the Balurghat Express and recording her without consent. The NCW emphasized enforcing sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act and the Information Technology Act to address the trespass.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 15:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a stern stance against an incident involving a woman harassed and secretly recorded on the Balurghat Express, pressing for criminal charges.
In a decisive move, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar directed actions, highlighting that such acts constitute voyeurism under current legal frameworks.
The Commission called for the application of Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, 2023, and Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, 2000, underscoring the need for stringent legal measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement