Bahinipati Suspension Sparks Assembly Uproar

The political drama in Odisha Assembly continues as both Congress and BJD demanded the reinstatement of senior legislator Taraprasad Bahinipati, suspended for 'misconduct.' Tensions flared following a scuffle during a session.

On Wednesday, as Question Hour commenced, Congress members, led by Rama Chandra Kadam, attempted to address the issue, only to find their efforts stifled by Speaker Surama Padhy.

Amidst walkouts and sit-ins, BJD's Prasanna Acharya met with the Speaker, urging reconsideration, emphasizing the need for collaborative governance to ensure smooth assembly operations.

