Bahinipati Suspension Sparks Assembly Uproar

The suspension of senior Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati from the Odisha Assembly led to a walkout by Congress MLAs and demands for the suspension to be revoked. The issue arose following a scuffle involving BJP and opposition members, highlighting tensions within the assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-03-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political drama in Odisha Assembly continues as both Congress and BJD demanded the reinstatement of senior legislator Taraprasad Bahinipati, suspended for 'misconduct.' Tensions flared following a scuffle during a session.

On Wednesday, as Question Hour commenced, Congress members, led by Rama Chandra Kadam, attempted to address the issue, only to find their efforts stifled by Speaker Surama Padhy.

Amidst walkouts and sit-ins, BJD's Prasanna Acharya met with the Speaker, urging reconsideration, emphasizing the need for collaborative governance to ensure smooth assembly operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

