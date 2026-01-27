Left Menu

BJD to Spotlight Odisha's Farmers' Plight and Law & Order in Parliament

The BJD plans to highlight issues of farmers' distress and deteriorating law and order in Odisha during the upcoming Parliament session. These concerns, paired with other state-specific grievances, reflect growing unrest among citizens over ineffective government policies. BJD aims for state-wide protests from February 2 to 14.

Opposition party BJD stands poised to bring the plight of Odisha's farmers and the deteriorating law and order situation to the forefront of the upcoming Parliament session discussions. This was confirmed by BJD's national spokesperson and MP Sasmit Patra following an all-party meeting held in Delhi.

BJD, under the directive of its president Naveen Patnaik, plans to advocate for these critical issues both in the national legislature and across Odisha, initiating a fortnight-long protest from February 2 to 14. BJD also aims to address demands for special state status, non-revision of coal royalty, and crimes against women, among other grievances.

Patra alleged that Odisha's farmers have significantly suffered from poor policy implementation, particularly regarding paddy procurement and a lack of vital farming resources during crucial seasons. Additionally, he criticized the rising crimes against women and communal tensions, attributing these issues to the BJP government's failure.

