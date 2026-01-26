Left Menu

BJD Launches Massive Protest Against Odisha BJP's Agricultural Policies

The BJD has announced a statewide protest in Odisha, criticizing the BJP government for its handling of agriculture and law and order. Farmers face significant challenges due to flawed paddy procurement processes, leading to public unrest. The agitation will culminate in a large rally in Bhubaneswar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-01-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 09:31 IST
BJD Launches Massive Protest Against Odisha BJP's Agricultural Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJD has criticized the Odisha BJP government for its alleged failure to support farmers and maintain law and order, announcing a statewide protest campaign set to begin next month. Discontent among farmers has sparked the decision to hold demonstrations across all districts from February 2 to 17, culminating in a major rally in Bhubaneswar on February 24.

BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra highlighted widespread public dissatisfaction, particularly over issues like mishandled seed distribution and an ineffective paddy procurement process that has left farmers in distress. Deputy Leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya revealed that despite 19.66 lakh farmers registering for paddy procurement, only 29% have managed to sell their produce, with government mandis achieving a mere 25 lakh metric tons against the target of 73 lakh metric tons by January 25.

The party also criticized the overall law and order in the state, with MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo pointing to increased women's safety concerns and communal tensions. He alleged that BJP leaders and workers have undue control over police stations, causing fear among ordinary citizens. This turmoil, BJD claims, is eroding the peace and harmony previously characteristic of Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026