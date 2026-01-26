BJD Launches Massive Protest Against Odisha BJP's Agricultural Policies

The BJD has criticized the Odisha BJP government for its alleged failure to support farmers and maintain law and order, announcing a statewide protest campaign set to begin next month. Discontent among farmers has sparked the decision to hold demonstrations across all districts from February 2 to 17, culminating in a major rally in Bhubaneswar on February 24.

BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra highlighted widespread public dissatisfaction, particularly over issues like mishandled seed distribution and an ineffective paddy procurement process that has left farmers in distress. Deputy Leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya revealed that despite 19.66 lakh farmers registering for paddy procurement, only 29% have managed to sell their produce, with government mandis achieving a mere 25 lakh metric tons against the target of 73 lakh metric tons by January 25.

The party also criticized the overall law and order in the state, with MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo pointing to increased women's safety concerns and communal tensions. He alleged that BJP leaders and workers have undue control over police stations, causing fear among ordinary citizens. This turmoil, BJD claims, is eroding the peace and harmony previously characteristic of Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)