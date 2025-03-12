Election Integrity at Risk: Duplicate Voter ID Concerns

Senior RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha has raised urgent concerns about the prevalence of duplicate voter ID numbers, urging immediate action by the Election Commission to uphold election integrity.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Jha highlighted that the fairness of elections is threatened by a significant number of duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers. Each voter ID issued by the Election Commission of India includes a unique 10-digit EPIC number.

Emphasizing the constitutional commitment to free and fair elections, as outlined in Article 324, Jha underscored the urgency of addressing this issue to maintain democracy's sanctity. He called for a thorough investigation to trace the origin of the duplications and urged the Election Commission to take decisive corrective actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)