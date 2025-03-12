Left Menu

Election Integrity at Risk: Duplicate Voter ID Concerns

RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha over duplicate voter ID numbers, urging the Election Commission to address the issue to ensure fair elections. He highlighted the constitutional mandate for free and fair elections, stressing the need for transparency and corrective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 13:03 IST
Manoj Kumar Jha
  • Country:
  • India

Senior RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha has raised urgent concerns about the prevalence of duplicate voter ID numbers, urging immediate action by the Election Commission to uphold election integrity.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Jha highlighted that the fairness of elections is threatened by a significant number of duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers. Each voter ID issued by the Election Commission of India includes a unique 10-digit EPIC number.

Emphasizing the constitutional commitment to free and fair elections, as outlined in Article 324, Jha underscored the urgency of addressing this issue to maintain democracy's sanctity. He called for a thorough investigation to trace the origin of the duplications and urged the Election Commission to take decisive corrective actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

