Switzerland Monitors U.S. Tariffs, Seeks Dialogue with Trump Administration

Switzerland is attentively monitoring the effects of potential tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, actively seeking dialogue with his administration, the Swiss government announced on Wednesday.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) highlighted the close economic partnership between Switzerland and the United States, emphasizing the desire to maintain optimal market access. SECO disclosed ongoing efforts to engage in talks with the Trump administration, aiming to enhance bilateral economic relations.

Responding to inquiries from Reuters, SECO stated it is vigilantly observing potential U.S. measures and evaluating their implications for the Swiss economy. The U.S. remains a critical market for Swiss exports, accounting for nearly 19% of Switzerland's goods exports in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)