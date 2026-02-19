Sanctions on Moscow are preventing the development of robust economic and trade ties between the United States and Russia, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who was quoted by Russian news agencies on Thursday.

Peskov emphasized that the sanctions, which Russia considers illegal, are impeding the smooth functioning of trade and economic relations with the U.S. He noted the importance of developing these ties for mutual benefit.

Peskov also highlighted that there are numerous projects that could be set on the agenda if efforts are made to reinvigorate diplomatic relations between the two nations.

