Left Menu

Sanctions Strain U.S.-Russian Economic Relations

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that sanctions on Moscow impede the growth of U.S.-Russian economic relations. The sanctions, deemed illegal by Russia, hinder smooth trade between the two countries. Peskov noted that numerous projects could be pursued if relations are revitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 00:58 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 00:58 IST
Sanctions Strain U.S.-Russian Economic Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sanctions on Moscow are preventing the development of robust economic and trade ties between the United States and Russia, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who was quoted by Russian news agencies on Thursday.

Peskov emphasized that the sanctions, which Russia considers illegal, are impeding the smooth functioning of trade and economic relations with the U.S. He noted the importance of developing these ties for mutual benefit.

Peskov also highlighted that there are numerous projects that could be set on the agenda if efforts are made to reinvigorate diplomatic relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

Telegram Dismisses Claims of Encryption Breach

 Russia
2
Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

Kerala's Bar Timing Revamp and Teacher Regularization: A Political Move?

 India
3
Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

Protest Against Harassment of Kashmiris Gains Momentum

 India
4
Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.

Best of AI is yet to come, AI can usher in an era of super abundance, says M...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026