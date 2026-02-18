Eastern Cape Revives Agri Shows to Boost Market Access

Farmers in the Sarah Baartman District have welcomed the revival of agricultural shows in the Eastern Cape, describing the initiative as a transformative platform that celebrates excellence, unlocks market access and strengthens commercial farming opportunities.

The latest agricultural show was hosted at the Port Elizabeth Fresh Produce Market in Gqeberha on Tuesday, attracting exhibitors and stakeholders from across the Sarah Baartman District and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro. The event forms part of a provincial rollout that has already reached Amathole District (including Buffalo City Metro), OR Tambo and Chris Hani Districts during the current financial year.

From Competition to Commercialisation

Traditionally centred on product quality and category-based judging, the agricultural shows have now been reimagined into a more market-oriented model. The new approach prioritises:

Direct buyer engagement

Networking with industry experts

Business development support

Commercial exposure for emerging and smallholder farmers

The shift aims to position agricultural shows not merely as competitions, but as catalysts for enterprise growth and rural economic development.

Eastern Cape Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe, who championed the reintroduction of the initiative, said the revamped model is designed to strengthen farmers’ ability to secure clients and scale their operations.

“These shows are critical because farmers not only compete through their produce but also advise each other on how to improve their businesses. We want to encourage people to work the land, and these events are a great platform to showcase what the province can do,” said Kontsiwe.

“I am very happy with the success of the shows and confident they will inspire others to consider farming as a viable livelihood.”

Young Farmers Take Centre Stage

Among the standout participants was 33-year-old Odwa Fede, who won the award for best mohair wool. He described the event as a rare and valuable opportunity to connect with fellow producers and industry specialists.

“This day is pretty significant for me and other farmers because we do not often get the opportunity to gather in this way and showcase our produce. This is a good start, and we expect positive outcomes from it,” said Fede.

He added that the exposure and feedback he received would influence his future production strategy.

“From what I saw here today, I will go back to the drawing board and find new ways to improve my mohair production and make a greater success of it.”

Phumeza Dolo, another young farmer, received a special youth award for her outstanding stall. She said the show delivered tangible commercial benefits.

“My products gained exposure by being part of the show and people bought them. I am confident that I will get more clients because of the exposure I got from the show,” Dolo said.

She called on the provincial Department of Agriculture to sustain and expand the initiative.

Economic Empowerment Beyond Agriculture

In a move aimed at strengthening agro-processing and small enterprise development, MEC Kontsiwe also handed over 32 industrial sewing machines to 17 enterprises in the Sarah Baartman District and Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The equipment is expected to enhance garment production capacity, improve quality standards and enable beneficiaries — many of whom are women and youth — to expand into formal retail markets.

Kontsiwe encouraged recipients to scale up their operations, supply larger retail outlets and ultimately establish their own shops, reinforcing the province’s broader strategy of linking agriculture to value-added production and local economic growth.

Provincial Rollout to Continue

The Gqeberha event marked the fourth agricultural show hosted during the current financial year. The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that additional shows are planned across other districts in the next financial year as part of efforts to strengthen rural economies, promote food security and support emerging farmers.

With a renewed focus on commercialisation, innovation and youth participation, the revival of agricultural shows signals a strategic shift in the Eastern Cape’s approach to agricultural development — positioning farmers not only as producers, but as entrepreneurs driving provincial growth.