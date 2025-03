According to the RIA state news agency, Russian forces have captured the villages of Dniproenerhiia and Novomarkove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The latest reports suggest that Russian troops are making strategic gains in the area.

The agency also claims that a transport vessel loaded with ammunition intended for Ukrainian forces was targeted by Russian forces. These actions are part of a broader effort by Russia to secure its military objectives in the region.

These advances in eastern Ukraine occur amid ongoing battles in Russia's western Kursk region, where Russian forces are attempting to push out Ukrainian troops who captured land in August. However, the reports remain unverified by independent sources like Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)