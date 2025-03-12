Justice in Motion: Swargate Bus Case Unfolds

In a significant development, a Maharashtra court has remanded Dattatray Gade to police custody until March 26, connected to the Swargate bus rape case. Gade allegedly assaulted a 26-year-old woman aboard a stationary state transport bus at Swargate terminus on February 25, as confirmed by police authorities.

Following the conclusion of his initial 12-day police custody, Gade was presented in court. Crime branch officers sought continued judicial custody while preserving the option for further police custody for two days. The court complied, extending Gade's detention to March 26.

As per police accounts, the victim was awaiting transportation to her native Satara district when Gade approached her under the guise of a bus conductor. He led her onto an apparently vacant bus, where he allegedly closed the doors and committed the assault. Police apprehended Gade in a field using drones and sniffer dogs, marking a turning point in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)