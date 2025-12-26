Left Menu

Nightclub fire: Goa court extends police custody of Luthra brothers till December 29

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:08 IST
Nightclub fire: Goa court extends police custody of Luthra brothers till December 29
  • Country:
  • India

A Goa court on Friday extended till December 29 the police custody of brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire earlier this month.

The siblings had fled to Thailand just hours after the tragedy that occurred in Arpora village on December 6 and were deported from that nation on December 17.

The judicial magistrate first class of Mapusa court extended the police custody of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra till December 29, their advocate Parag Rao told reporters.

Their initial 10-day remand expired on Friday.

Rao said that his clients did not oppose the extension of custody, as they want to cooperate with the investigating officer.

The Luthras, who are currently in the custody of Anjuna police, were not at their nightclub when the blaze broke out, he said.

The Anjuna police have registered a case against the brothers for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences. Eight persons have been arrested so far, while police have initiated the process for the issuance of a Blue Corner Notice against British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, an accused who has fled to the United Kingdom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi govt considering revival of shared taxi rides to curb pollution

Delhi govt considering revival of shared taxi rides to curb pollution

 India
2
Centre simplifies coal mine approvals by empowering company boards

Centre simplifies coal mine approvals by empowering company boards

 India
3
Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, police say

Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, ...

 Israel
4
Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025