In a significant development, Ukrainian troops seem to be on the verge of abandoning their hard-earned position in Russia's Kursk region, amid reports of Russian troops making further advances. This comes as Kyiv's forces are said to be withdrawing, according to military bloggers on both sides.

Ukraine's surprise incursion into Russian territory last August has been pivotal in boosting national morale. Despite holding onto the area for seven months, Ukraine's stance has reportedly deteriorated rapidly over the past week.

In a related move, Ukraine agreed to a U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire, though Russia has yet to respond pending further briefing. Civilian casualties have been a grim reality, with reports of deaths northeast of Sudzha amidst heavy Ukrainian strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)