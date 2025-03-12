Dramatic Train Hijack in Balochistan Ends in Rescue

Pakistani security forces successfully rescued 190 passengers from a train hijacked by Baloch militants in the volatile region of Balochistan. The rescue operation, which resulted in the deaths of 30 insurgents, underscores the escalating violence in the province.

The train, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, was derailed and seized by heavily-armed militants on Tuesday. The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility, citing increased attacks on security forces and significant infrastructure.

The operation's intricacy was heightened due to militants using passengers, including women and children, as human shields. Authorities continue to address the unrest, as this marks the first train hijacking by insurgent groups in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)