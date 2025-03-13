Turkey's Strategic Role in Restructuring European Security

As Europe faces uncertainties surrounding U.S. plans to end the Ukraine conflict, Turkey is emerging as a key partner in restructuring European security, diplomats and analysts reveal. The urgency to secure Ukraine's defense has opened up opportunities for Turkey to strengthen ties with Europe, despite past tensions.

Turkey's significant military capabilities, including the alliance's second-largest army, and a burgeoning defense industry, position Ankara as a valuable ally. Former Turkish diplomat Sinan Ulgen notes that European nations now realize the necessity of including Turkey in their defense plans, marking a shift in regional dynamics.

While Turkey balances its relations with Russia and Ukraine, its stance towards Moscow could be pivotal in its future security role. Turkey's possible involvement in peacekeeping missions and collaborations with European defense initiatives signal its commitment to contributing to a stable security framework in Europe.

