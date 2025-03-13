Left Menu

Turkey's Strategic Role in Restructuring European Security

Turkey is gaining importance as a strategic partner for European security amid concerns about U.S. policy shifts and the Ukraine conflict. With a capable military and defense industry, Turkey offers Europe potential collaboration opportunities despite previous disputes, highlighting its role in regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 10:36 IST
Representative Image (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

As Europe faces uncertainties surrounding U.S. plans to end the Ukraine conflict, Turkey is emerging as a key partner in restructuring European security, diplomats and analysts reveal. The urgency to secure Ukraine's defense has opened up opportunities for Turkey to strengthen ties with Europe, despite past tensions.

Turkey's significant military capabilities, including the alliance's second-largest army, and a burgeoning defense industry, position Ankara as a valuable ally. Former Turkish diplomat Sinan Ulgen notes that European nations now realize the necessity of including Turkey in their defense plans, marking a shift in regional dynamics.

While Turkey balances its relations with Russia and Ukraine, its stance towards Moscow could be pivotal in its future security role. Turkey's possible involvement in peacekeeping missions and collaborations with European defense initiatives signal its commitment to contributing to a stable security framework in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

