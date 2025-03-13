Māori Economy Surges to $126 Billion, Poised for Global Investment at Infrastructure Summit

Iwi and Māori businesses are set to capitalize on international co-investment opportunities at this week's Infrastructure Investment Summit in Auckland, as the latest economic report reveals the Māori asset base has grown to an impressive $126 billion. Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka highlights the event as a pivotal moment for Māori enterprises to connect with global investors.

Over 100 companies managing an estimated $6 trillion in capital will convene at the summit, showcasing New Zealand’s expanding infrastructure pipeline and high-growth sectors. Minister Potaka emphasizes that the recently released Te Ōhanga Māori – The Māori Economy 2023 report underscores the financial strength and cultural insight that Iwi and Māori businesses bring to international partnerships in government-led infrastructure projects.

“Growing the Māori economy means creating jobs and fostering economic growth for all New Zealanders. As infrastructure projects advance, employment opportunities increase, benefiting everyone,” says Minister Potaka. “This government is committed to economic growth, and Māori businesses are a key player in this effort.”

A high-profile panel featuring Iwi leaders alongside Minister Potaka will discuss opportunities for international investors to collaborate with Māori enterprises. Panelists include prominent economic leaders such as Justin Tipa (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Mamoe), Rukumoana Schaafhausen (Ngāti Hauā, Waikato), Tukoroirangi Morgan (Waikato), and Jamie Tuuta (Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Maru, Te Ati Awa). These leaders are driving significant economic expansion within their respective Iwi.

“Māori are signaling to the world that we are open for business and ready to forge partnerships,” says Minister Potaka. “The summit presents a chance to showcase areas where global investors can align with Māori enterprises to foster economic growth.”

The event will also highlight Māori businesses' competitive advantages, including their deep-rooted cultural perspectives and intergenerational investment approaches, which set them apart in global markets. Leading Māori enterprises such as Ngāi Tahu Holdings, known for its ventures in tourism, fisheries, and property, Tuaropaki Trust, with investments in geothermal energy and horticulture, and Tainui Group Holdings, specializing in commercial property and infrastructure, will also be represented.

While traditional industries like agriculture, forestry, and fishing remain vital, Māori enterprises are expanding into new sectors such as renewable energy, property development, professional services, scientific research, and tourism.

“Investing with Iwi and Māori businesses provides access to long-term, sustainable development partnerships. These organizations prioritize intergenerational growth, regional economic responsibility, and a profound understanding of New Zealand’s evolving workforce and environment,” Minister Potaka adds.

With a strong foundation and a future-focused vision, Māori enterprises stand ready to leverage international partnerships and contribute to New Zealand’s economic prosperity on a global scale.