Govt to Invest Up to $800 Million in Christchurch Men’s Prison Redevelopment

The New Zealand Government has announced a major investment in prison infrastructure with the allocation of up to $800 million in Budget 2025 to expand and upgrade Christchurch Men’s Prison. This initiative will deliver 240 new high-security beds, a state-of-the-art Health Centre, and a specialized Intervention and Support Unit with 52 beds to cater to prisoners requiring mental health support.

Enhancing Capacity and Safety

With the prison population nearing its March 2018 peak, Corrections Minister Mark Mitchell emphasized the government's commitment to law and order, ensuring consequences for crime, and maintaining safe facilities for prisoners, frontline staff, and the public.

“We’re investing in our prisons to meet the growing demand for capacity, keep frontline staff, prisoners, and the public safe, and provide the best possible environment to rehabilitate prisoners to reduce the risk of reoffending,” said Mr. Mitchell.

The expansion project, forming Phase 1 of the Christchurch Men’s Prison Redevelopment Programme, will be delivered through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Under this agreement, the facilities will be designed, built, financed, and maintained for 25 years, while Corrections will retain responsibility for operational and custodial management.

Infrastructure and Economic Growth

The project aligns with the Government’s Going for Growth programme, promoting infrastructure investment and job creation for New Zealanders.

“Big infrastructure projects like this create jobs for ordinary Kiwis, and we are keen to see this project up and running as quickly as possible,” Mr. Mitchell stated.

Specialized Mental Health and Healthcare Services

A key component of the redevelopment is the establishment of a modern Intervention and Support Unit. This facility will provide specialized mental health support to prisoners at risk of harming themselves or others. It aims to improve safety for both staff and inmates while delivering targeted psychological care.

In addition, the new Health Centre will offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services, staffed by professionals such as general practitioners, nurses, psychiatrists, psychologists, physiotherapists, optometrists, and dentists.

“Helping prisoners address their mental health and healthcare needs is essential to ensuring they can go on to take part in other rehabilitation programmes and treatment,” said Mr. Mitchell.

Commitment to Corrections Staff and Rehabilitation

Minister Mitchell also acknowledged the dedication of Christchurch Men’s Prison staff, who manage some of the country’s most high-risk individuals.

“The staff at Christchurch Men’s Prison work incredibly hard to keep New Zealanders safe. We are committed to ensuring they have modern, secure facilities where they can deliver effective rehabilitation and healthcare services,” he concluded.

With the government prioritizing both security and rehabilitation, this significant investment represents a major step forward in New Zealand’s correctional system.