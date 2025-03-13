Standoff at Kursk: High Stakes in a High-Profile Conflict

Russian forces are nearing a significant victory as they close in on regaining control over the strategic Kursk region from Ukrainian troops. This comes after the Ukrainians launched a daring offensive last August, capturing a substantial piece of Russian territory. Now, after months of relentless fighting, the tide might be turning in Moscow's favor.

Ukraine's unexpected incursion into Kursk marked its most considerable territorial gain since 2022 and was a symbolic morale booster. The assault deepened the geopolitical tensions, leading to a series of military maneuvers by Russia, which now sees the involvement of North Korean troops alongside its forces in the campaign to reclaim nearly all territories lost.

As the conflict intensifies, the Kursk territory, once a potential bargaining chip for Ukraine, is slipping away. President Putin's recent visit to the region, donning combat attire, underscores Russia's commitment to expel Ukrainian forces and signals its readiness to negotiate only after asserting complete control.

