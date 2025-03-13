Russian President Vladimir Putin, adorned in military attire, commanded a decisive victory over Ukrainian forces in western Russia, an unmistakable message to the United States highlighting Russia's military authority as ceasefire discussions approach.

Donald Trump, amidst negotiations led by special envoy Steve Witkoff, seeks a 30-day ceasefire amidst Ukraine's decreasing foothold in Kursk, following Russia's aggressive offensive.

As Moscow and Washington engage, Putin's strategic military movements and the prospect of peace talks draw worldwide scrutiny, emphasizing a critical geopolitical juncture.

(With inputs from agencies.)