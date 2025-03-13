Left Menu

Putin Signals Military Command as Talks of Ceasefire Loom

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the defeat of Ukrainian forces in Kursk, signaling military dominance as discussions with the U.S. about a ceasefire approach. Amidst escalating tensions and territorial advances, Ukraine's control in Kursk dwindles. The U.S. aims for a 30-day ceasefire, marking a potential path to peace.

Updated: 13-03-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:41 IST
Putin Signals Military Command as Talks of Ceasefire Loom
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, adorned in military attire, commanded a decisive victory over Ukrainian forces in western Russia, an unmistakable message to the United States highlighting Russia's military authority as ceasefire discussions approach.

Donald Trump, amidst negotiations led by special envoy Steve Witkoff, seeks a 30-day ceasefire amidst Ukraine's decreasing foothold in Kursk, following Russia's aggressive offensive.

As Moscow and Washington engage, Putin's strategic military movements and the prospect of peace talks draw worldwide scrutiny, emphasizing a critical geopolitical juncture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

