Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Talks: Proposed Ukraine Ceasefire in Focus

The Kremlin announced that the U.S. shared information with Russia regarding a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine. In upcoming face-to-face discussions, U.S. negotiators will further these talks. President Trump's envoy's plane was reported crossing into Russia, highlighting intensified diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:48 IST
U.S.-Russia Talks: Proposed Ukraine Ceasefire in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that the United States has conveyed specific information to Russia about a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine. Further discussions on the matter are anticipated during face-to-face talks scheduled in the coming days, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The state-run TASS news agency reported that an aircraft associated with Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, crossed the Russian border earlier on Thursday. This movement was confirmed using data from the flight-tracking service Flightradar.

Peskov also mentioned that a telephonic conversation took place on Wednesday between Yuri Ushakov, adviser on foreign policy to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Mike Waltz, the U.S. national security adviser, underscoring the deepening diplomatic dialogue between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025