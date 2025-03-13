U.S.-Russia Talks: Proposed Ukraine Ceasefire in Focus

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that the United States has conveyed specific information to Russia about a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine. Further discussions on the matter are anticipated during face-to-face talks scheduled in the coming days, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The state-run TASS news agency reported that an aircraft associated with Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump, crossed the Russian border earlier on Thursday. This movement was confirmed using data from the flight-tracking service Flightradar.

Peskov also mentioned that a telephonic conversation took place on Wednesday between Yuri Ushakov, adviser on foreign policy to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Mike Waltz, the U.S. national security adviser, underscoring the deepening diplomatic dialogue between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)