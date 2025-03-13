Finland and Ukraine Forge New Defense Pact
Finland and Ukraine have signed a new bilateral defense cooperation agreement to enhance military collaboration. This includes armaments, intelligence exchange, and ammunition production. Additionally, Finland announced a new 200 million euros military aid package to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.
In a move to bolster regional security, Finland and Ukraine have signed a new bilateral defense cooperation agreement. The pact aims to deepen military collaboration between the two nations.
According to Finland's defense ministry, the agreement includes cooperation on armaments, the exchange of intelligence, and the production of ammunition. The announcement underscores the urgency of reinforcing defense strategies in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Additionally, Finland has committed to providing a military aid package worth approximately 200 million euros ($217.48 million) to Ukraine. This package will include artillery ammunition to strengthen Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
