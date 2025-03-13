Left Menu

Finland and Ukraine Forge New Defense Pact

Finland and Ukraine have signed a new bilateral defense cooperation agreement to enhance military collaboration. This includes armaments, intelligence exchange, and ammunition production. Additionally, Finland announced a new 200 million euros military aid package to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:24 IST
Finland and Ukraine Forge New Defense Pact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to bolster regional security, Finland and Ukraine have signed a new bilateral defense cooperation agreement. The pact aims to deepen military collaboration between the two nations.

According to Finland's defense ministry, the agreement includes cooperation on armaments, the exchange of intelligence, and the production of ammunition. The announcement underscores the urgency of reinforcing defense strategies in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Additionally, Finland has committed to providing a military aid package worth approximately 200 million euros ($217.48 million) to Ukraine. This package will include artillery ammunition to strengthen Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025