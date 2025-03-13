Finland and Ukraine Forge New Defense Pact

In a move to bolster regional security, Finland and Ukraine have signed a new bilateral defense cooperation agreement. The pact aims to deepen military collaboration between the two nations.

According to Finland's defense ministry, the agreement includes cooperation on armaments, the exchange of intelligence, and the production of ammunition. The announcement underscores the urgency of reinforcing defense strategies in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Additionally, Finland has committed to providing a military aid package worth approximately 200 million euros ($217.48 million) to Ukraine. This package will include artillery ammunition to strengthen Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

