High Court Upholds Denial of Bail in Kashmir Valley Unrest Case

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the bail plea of UAE-based businessman Naval Kishore Kapoor, accused of funding secessionist activities in Kashmir. The court held that the prosecution established Kapoor's role in aiding terror funding, notably in collaboration with Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, and cited the risk of Kapoor fleeing justice.

The Delhi High Court has rejected the bail plea of Naval Kishore Kapoor, a UAE-based businessman charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The prosecution accuses Kapoor of aiding terror activities by allegedly funneling foreign funds to support unrest in the Kashmir valley.

The court, led by Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, supported the trial court's 2019 decision, pointing to Kapoor's purported involvement in channeling money through fake companies in the UAE to assist separatists in Kashmir. The funds were allegedly used for orchestrating violence and disruption in the region.

The bench deemed the allegations serious enough to warrant denial of bail, emphasizing the risk of Kapoor evading law enforcement. The court also highlighted the swift progression of the trial, minimizing the violation of Kapoor's right to a speedy trial.

