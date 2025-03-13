Arrest Made in Jalna Railway Track Theft Case

In a significant development, authorities in Jalna have apprehended two individuals suspected of stealing discarded railway tracks valued at Rs 8 lakh. The Railway Protection Force confirmed the arrest on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Shaikh Moin and Shaikh Amjad, were intercepted on Wednesday when a truck carrying 12 tons of the stolen tracks was stopped. The materials were believed to be en route to a local steel trading firm.

RPF Inspector Pavan Ingle noted that both individuals have admitted to the theft of the railway tracks near local stations. A formal case has been filed under the Railways Act, and ongoing investigations aim to capture other gang members allegedly involved in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)