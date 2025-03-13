Left Menu

Kremlin Downplays Ceasefire as Mere Military Respite

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has dismissed a proposed ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia as merely providing a temporary respite for Ukrainian forces. He emphasized that such measures are superficial and do not genuinely promote peace, highlighting Russian skepticism about the initiative's intent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:40 IST
Kremlin Downplays Ceasefire as Mere Military Respite
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent statement, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has undermined the significance of a proposed ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, describing it as nothing more than a temporary convenience for the Ukrainian military.

During a televised interview, Ushakov firmly expressed that the ceasefire would function only as a brief interval, rather than a step towards lasting peace.

"It seems to me that no one needs any steps that merely imitate peaceful actions in this situation," Ushakov stated, emphasizing Russia's wariness of superficial peace gestures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025