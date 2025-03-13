Kremlin Downplays Ceasefire as Mere Military Respite
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has dismissed a proposed ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia as merely providing a temporary respite for Ukrainian forces. He emphasized that such measures are superficial and do not genuinely promote peace, highlighting Russian skepticism about the initiative's intent.
In a recent statement, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has undermined the significance of a proposed ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, describing it as nothing more than a temporary convenience for the Ukrainian military.
During a televised interview, Ushakov firmly expressed that the ceasefire would function only as a brief interval, rather than a step towards lasting peace.
"It seems to me that no one needs any steps that merely imitate peaceful actions in this situation," Ushakov stated, emphasizing Russia's wariness of superficial peace gestures.
