SADC Concludes Mission in Congo: Phased Troop Withdrawal Initiated

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has announced the conclusion of its military mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This decision was taken by regional heads of state during a summit, leading to the termination of the troop deployment mandate.

A phased withdrawal of the Southern African bloc's forces from the DRC is set to commence, as stated in a communique released after the summit. Discussions about the mission's status were prompted by a document from February, indicating the need for reassessment among conflict parties.

SADC's mission, initiated in December 2023 to assist the Congolese army against rebel factions, was extended last year despite facing operational losses. The decision marks a strategic shift in the regional bloc's involvement in the DRC conflict.

