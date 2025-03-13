Left Menu

SADC Concludes Mission in Congo: Phased Troop Withdrawal Initiated

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) announced the termination of its troop deployment mandate in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The regional bloc’s summit decided on a phased withdrawal of troops from Congo, after assessing the mission's status and losses experienced since its 2023 initiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:14 IST
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has announced the conclusion of its military mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This decision was taken by regional heads of state during a summit, leading to the termination of the troop deployment mandate.

A phased withdrawal of the Southern African bloc's forces from the DRC is set to commence, as stated in a communique released after the summit. Discussions about the mission's status were prompted by a document from February, indicating the need for reassessment among conflict parties.

SADC's mission, initiated in December 2023 to assist the Congolese army against rebel factions, was extended last year despite facing operational losses. The decision marks a strategic shift in the regional bloc's involvement in the DRC conflict.

