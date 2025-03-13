Karnataka Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Rape of Minor

Karnataka police have arrested Suraj Devgire on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor girl from Goa, according to a statement from Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bicholim) Jivba Dalvi.

The arrest took place in Srinivaspura, while the rescued victim was located in Bengaluru. The incident first came to light when the girl's father lodged a complaint on September 4, last year.

Following meticulous investigations, police apprehended Devgire, who has confessed to the crime, officials reported. He has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, confirmed Dalvi.

(With inputs from agencies.)