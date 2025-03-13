Left Menu

Karnataka Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Rape of Minor

A man named Suraj Devgire was arrested in Karnataka for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl from Goa. He was captured in Srinivaspura, and the victim was found in Bengaluru. The suspect has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:22 IST
Karnataka Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Rape of Minor
Karnataka police have arrested Suraj Devgire on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor girl from Goa, according to a statement from Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bicholim) Jivba Dalvi.

The arrest took place in Srinivaspura, while the rescued victim was located in Bengaluru. The incident first came to light when the girl's father lodged a complaint on September 4, last year.

Following meticulous investigations, police apprehended Devgire, who has confessed to the crime, officials reported. He has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, confirmed Dalvi.

