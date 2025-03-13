Karnataka Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Rape of Minor
A man named Suraj Devgire was arrested in Karnataka for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl from Goa. He was captured in Srinivaspura, and the victim was found in Bengaluru. The suspect has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka police have arrested Suraj Devgire on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor girl from Goa, according to a statement from Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bicholim) Jivba Dalvi.
The arrest took place in Srinivaspura, while the rescued victim was located in Bengaluru. The incident first came to light when the girl's father lodged a complaint on September 4, last year.
Following meticulous investigations, police apprehended Devgire, who has confessed to the crime, officials reported. He has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, confirmed Dalvi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- arrest
- kidnapping
- rape
- minor girl
- Goa
- Suraj Devgire
- Srinivaspura
- Bengaluru
- POCSO Act
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goa's Hospitality Sector to Thrive with New Skill Development Initiative
Denmark: Leading the Charge in Global Climate Goals
IHCL & Goa Partner to Launch Hospitality Skilling Centre
Idli-Sambar to Blame for Falling Tourist Numbers in Goa, Claims MLA
Goa's Industrial Upgradation: Rs 100 Crore Injection