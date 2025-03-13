Web of Deceit: The Fraudulent Promises of Government Jobs

The Jammu and Kashmir crime branch on Thursday registered a case against a school teacher and another individual for allegedly deceiving people with promises of government jobs. The complaint, filed by Gujjar Nagar resident Rashid Manhas, alleges that Jameel Anjum took cash and gold items from him and his sister, promising them government employment. Crime branch officials also identified a second accused, Masroor Ahmad of Ghambir Moghla in Rajouri district, involved in misleading another victim, Sunil Kumar of Suchetgarh.

This is not an isolated incident for Anjum, who has a history of similar criminal activities. "Ten cases have been registered against him across various police stations in Jammu," stated a crime branch spokesman. Among these, three cases have been forwarded to court, while the investigations for the remaining seven continue.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu Crime Branch, Benam Tosh, confirmed that separate cases have been filed concerning these alleged frauds, as authorities continue their pursuit of justice for the victims involved.

