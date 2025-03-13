Ukraine's Diplomatic Path to Territorial Recovery

According to a Ukrainian government official, current strategies to reclaim occupied territories from Russian control will need to shift more towards diplomacy, as military force alone cannot achieve the full recovery of these regions. The acknowledgment comes shortly after diplomatic talks involving U.S. and Ukrainian officials.

The undisclosed official confirmed that no territorial concessions were discussed during recent discussions in Jeddah. Kyiv signaled its openness to an interim 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States, contingent on Russia's agreement, indicating a constructive compromise towards ending the conflict, as urged by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Despite nearly a fifth of Ukraine under Russian control, Kyiv firmly rejects recognizing Moscow's claim over any Ukrainian territory. The official emphasized the need for a strategic diplomatic endeavor to regain lands, acknowledging the time needed for such approaches to succeed in alignment with a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)