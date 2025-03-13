Left Menu

Authorities Warn of Imminent Water Release from Pongolapoort Dam Amid Rising Inflows

The decision to release water underscores the department’s commitment to maintaining dam safety and preventing potential risks associated with overcapacity.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has announced the impending release of water from the Pongolapoort Dam in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, following persistent heavy rainfall that has caused several dams in the region to exceed their capacity.

According to a statement issued by the department this week, the Pongolapoort Dam has reached 90.8% of its full capacity due to continuous inflows, necessitating the implementation of the standard operating rule of the dam safety protocol.

Proactive Measures for Safety

The decision to release water underscores the department’s commitment to maintaining dam safety and preventing potential risks associated with overcapacity. Controlled water releases are critical to preserving the structural integrity of the dam and protecting surrounding communities from the hazards of uncontrolled spillage or dam failure.

If the current inflows persist, water releases may commence as early as Friday, 14 March 2025. However, the department cautioned that inflows remain unpredictable and may require an earlier or later release depending on the circumstances.

“For instance, current inflows may significantly increase, necessitating an immediate release. Conversely, a decline in inflows may delay or halt the planned release. As of now, the inflow slightly exceeds the outflow, causing the dam level to rise steadily. This notification serves as an early warning for communities to remain prepared and prioritize safety,” the statement read.

Communities Urged to Exercise Caution

Residents in and around Jozini, as well as those in Makhathini Flats and surrounding areas—including Welcome, Hlazane, Mboza, KwaShukela, Mzinyeni, Skhemelele, KwaLulwane, Bhekabantu, Mamfene, Shemula, Hlokohloko, Madonela, and Ndumo—have been advised to exercise extreme caution during and after the water release.

Increased water flow into the Pongola River will elevate water levels, potentially impacting low-lying areas, floodplains, low-level bridges, and agricultural activities. Residents living downstream should remain vigilant, as localized flooding may occur.

Stakeholder Engagement and Ongoing Monitoring

The DWS continues to engage with the Lower Pongola Water User Association, which represents various water users and communities along the river, ensuring that all stakeholders are kept informed of emergency preparedness plans.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring the dam’s performance, including inflow rates, and ensuring safe and efficient operations.

“The Pongolapoort Dam remains a crucial infrastructure for water management and flood control. The DWS follows established operating rules and procedures when releasing water from dams affected by floods, gradually implementing releases in line with national flood management protocols. This is done in coordination with the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), Provincial Disaster Management Centres (PDMCs), and affected local municipalities.”

Balancing Safety and Water Management

The department emphasized that this proactive approach highlights the need to balance water storage with safety considerations, prioritizing both community well-being and environmental preservation while ensuring the dam’s continued functionality. Authorities will provide ongoing updates as the situation develops.

