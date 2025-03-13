Canada Challenges U.S. Import Duties at WTO
Canada has initiated WTO dispute consultations with the U.S., challenging new import duties on its steel and aluminium products. The dispute underscores tensions over U.S. tariffs, which Canada deems inconsistent with international trade agreements. Despite Canada's concerns, President Trump remains firm on the tariff stance.
In a developing trade conflict, Canada has filed for dispute consultations with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to challenge the United States' recent imposition of import duties on Canadian steel and aluminium products.
The WTO received Canada's request, which argues that the new tariffs contradict the U.S.'s commitments under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994. The move marks an escalation in trade tensions between the two North American neighbors.
President Donald Trump, speaking from the Oval Office, reaffirmed his unwavering position on the tariffs, citing a long history of trade imbalances. 'We've been ripped off for years,' Trump stated, underscoring his commitment not to relent on tariffs affecting aluminium, steel, or automotive sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
