Canada Challenges U.S. Import Duties at WTO

In a developing trade conflict, Canada has filed for dispute consultations with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to challenge the United States' recent imposition of import duties on Canadian steel and aluminium products.

The WTO received Canada's request, which argues that the new tariffs contradict the U.S.'s commitments under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994. The move marks an escalation in trade tensions between the two North American neighbors.

President Donald Trump, speaking from the Oval Office, reaffirmed his unwavering position on the tariffs, citing a long history of trade imbalances. 'We've been ripped off for years,' Trump stated, underscoring his commitment not to relent on tariffs affecting aluminium, steel, or automotive sectors.

