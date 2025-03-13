Left Menu

Canada Challenges U.S. Import Duties at WTO

Canada has initiated WTO dispute consultations with the U.S., challenging new import duties on its steel and aluminium products. The dispute underscores tensions over U.S. tariffs, which Canada deems inconsistent with international trade agreements. Despite Canada's concerns, President Trump remains firm on the tariff stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:01 IST
Canada Challenges U.S. Import Duties at WTO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a developing trade conflict, Canada has filed for dispute consultations with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to challenge the United States' recent imposition of import duties on Canadian steel and aluminium products.

The WTO received Canada's request, which argues that the new tariffs contradict the U.S.'s commitments under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994. The move marks an escalation in trade tensions between the two North American neighbors.

President Donald Trump, speaking from the Oval Office, reaffirmed his unwavering position on the tariffs, citing a long history of trade imbalances. 'We've been ripped off for years,' Trump stated, underscoring his commitment not to relent on tariffs affecting aluminium, steel, or automotive sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025