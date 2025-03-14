Campus Protests and Immigration Arrest: Mahmoud Khalil's Legal Battle

Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist, is embroiled in a legal battle against Columbia University and the U.S. government. Khalil aims to block the release of student disciplinary records from campus protests to a Republican-led House committee.

His detention has sparked a debate over free speech, with Khalil's lawyers arguing his arrest violates First Amendment rights due to his activism. This case highlights tensions between the Trump administration and pro-Palestinian protesters.

Legal experts and rights groups are closely watching as Khalil challenges his immigration arrest while the Trump administration seeks his deportation, citing potential adverse effects on U.S. foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)