Campus Protests and Immigration Arrest: Mahmoud Khalil's Legal Battle

Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist and lawful U.S. resident, is seeking to prevent Columbia University from releasing student disciplinary records to a House committee. His arrest is seen as political repression linked to campus protests against Israel. Khalil challenges the legality of his detention under the Trump administration.

Updated: 14-03-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:52 IST
Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist, is embroiled in a legal battle against Columbia University and the U.S. government. Khalil aims to block the release of student disciplinary records from campus protests to a Republican-led House committee.

His detention has sparked a debate over free speech, with Khalil's lawyers arguing his arrest violates First Amendment rights due to his activism. This case highlights tensions between the Trump administration and pro-Palestinian protesters.

Legal experts and rights groups are closely watching as Khalil challenges his immigration arrest while the Trump administration seeks his deportation, citing potential adverse effects on U.S. foreign policy.

