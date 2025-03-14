Left Menu

Federal Workforce Purge Halted: Judge Orders Reinstatement of Thousands

A U.S. District Judge has ordered six federal agencies to reinstate thousands of employees recently fired following President Trump's workforce cuts. Judge Alsup ruled that the terminations ordered by the Office of Personnel Management were unlawful, and agencies must comply with legal requirements during mass layoffs. The decision impacts key federal departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:53 IST
A federal judge has dealt a significant blow to the Trump administration's effort to reduce the federal workforce. Judge William Alsup has ordered six U.S. agencies to reinstate thousands of employees who lost their jobs during the recent workforce purge.

The ruling, delivered in a San Francisco court, states that the Office of Personnel Management didn't have the authority to mandate mass terminations, affecting key departments including Defense and Veterans Affairs. This comes amidst legal battles challenging the administration's approach to workforce reduction.

Alsup criticized the administration's handling of the layoffs, emphasizing lawful procedures for such actions. The ruling affects thousands across federal agencies who were dismissed, drawing reactions from unions and political figures. While some departments have yet to comment, this decision marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing dispute over federal employment practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

