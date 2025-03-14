Left Menu

Guatemala Steps Up Border Security Amid US Pressure

As part of a U.S. initiative to enhance border security in Central America, Guatemala is under pressure to enforce its borders more stringently. Increased military patrols, like those along the Suchiate River, aim to tackle illegal trafficking, with plans for a new border security force announced by President Arévalo.

Updated: 14-03-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 08:01 IST
As the United States intensifies its border security measures to the south, particularly targeting Central American nations, Guatemala finds itself under increasing scrutiny. The Guatemalan army, under the leadership of Col. Juan Ernesto Celis, patrolled the Suchiate River, bolstering border operations since January.

President Arévalo emphasized the importance of regulated migration, while Guatemalan troops aim to intercept illegal arms, drugs, and human traffickers at the border, often collaborating with the Mexican military.

The urgency of these measures was highlighted during a February visit by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, when President Arévalo announced the creation of a new border security force to monitor the frontiers with Honduras and El Salvador, amid ongoing cartel violence in southern Mexico.

