Guatemala Steps Up Border Security Amid US Pressure

As the United States intensifies its border security measures to the south, particularly targeting Central American nations, Guatemala finds itself under increasing scrutiny. The Guatemalan army, under the leadership of Col. Juan Ernesto Celis, patrolled the Suchiate River, bolstering border operations since January.

President Arévalo emphasized the importance of regulated migration, while Guatemalan troops aim to intercept illegal arms, drugs, and human traffickers at the border, often collaborating with the Mexican military.

The urgency of these measures was highlighted during a February visit by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, when President Arévalo announced the creation of a new border security force to monitor the frontiers with Honduras and El Salvador, amid ongoing cartel violence in southern Mexico.

