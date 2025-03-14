Heightened Security in Delhi for Holi and Ramzan

Delhi is under a heightened security alert as the city prepares for Holi celebrations coinciding with the second Friday prayers of Ramzan, according to a police official.

Over 25,000 security personnel have been deployed across the capital to ensure law and order are maintained, as confirmed by the Delhi Police on Friday.

Enhanced patrolling is in effect across all 15 police districts, particularly in residential areas and known Holi gathering spots, with traffic and city police jointly monitoring major road intersections to curb drunk driving and traffic offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)