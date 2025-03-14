Left Menu

Arrest of Imphal Valley Militants Unveils Hidden Threats

Police arrested four militants from various proscribed outfits in Imphal Valley, including members of the PLA, UNLF-K, PREPAK, and KCP. The operations occurred in different locations, revealing essential information and the recovery of weapons and communication devices. This highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining regional security.

In a significant development, police authorities in Imphal Valley have successfully arrested four militants linked to banned organizations. These operations were carried out in different locations across the region, shedding light on ongoing security challenges.

The first arrest involved a member of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), detained from her home in Sagolband Sayang Kurao Makhong, Imphal West. Identified as Thokchom Ongbi Anita Devi, authorities recovered a pistol, live ammunition, SIM cards, and multiple mobile phones from her possession.

In a separate operation near the India-Myanmar border in Tenugopal district, police arrested Moirangtham Ricky Singh, a member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-K). Further arrests included Laishram Bishorjit Meitei of PREPAK in Kakching district and Yumnam Premjit Meitei of Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba), highlighting an effort to curb extortion and illegal activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

