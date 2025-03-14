Mystery Deepens in Tragic Village Death

A suspect death has rattled Siklodhi village after Chunbad Singh, 40, was found dead near an electricity pole. The initial investigation by the police indicated that Singh, who had been drinking with friends, might have accidentally rammed into the pole while intoxicated.

According to Banda's Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Raj, the body was discovered on Thursday night. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

However, allegations of foul play have surfaced. Former village head Himmat Singh, a relative of the deceased, insists that Chunbad Singh was murdered. He points to a strangulation mark on Singh's neck as a potential indicator of this claim. The village remains on edge as they await further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)