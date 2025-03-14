Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in Tragic Village Death

Chunbad Singh, a 40-year-old man, was found dead near an electricity pole in Siklodhi village. Initially suspected to have died after ramming into the pole while intoxicated, allegations of foul play have arisen. The police await a post-mortem report to ascertain the true cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 14-03-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 12:45 IST
Mystery Deepens in Tragic Village Death
  • Country:
  • India

A suspect death has rattled Siklodhi village after Chunbad Singh, 40, was found dead near an electricity pole. The initial investigation by the police indicated that Singh, who had been drinking with friends, might have accidentally rammed into the pole while intoxicated.

According to Banda's Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Raj, the body was discovered on Thursday night. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

However, allegations of foul play have surfaced. Former village head Himmat Singh, a relative of the deceased, insists that Chunbad Singh was murdered. He points to a strangulation mark on Singh's neck as a potential indicator of this claim. The village remains on edge as they await further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025