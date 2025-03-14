A high-profile anti-Russian activist was fatally shot in Ukraine's port city of Odesa on Friday, authorities confirmed. While officials withheld the victim's identity, local media identified him as Demian Hanul, a blogger and Maidan revolution participant.

Ukraine's national police classified the incident as premeditated murder executed by order. A video purportedly showing the execution was shared on Telegram, illustrating a man firing at another on the pavement before departing. The video's authenticity remains unverified.

This event adds to Hanul's contentious history, as he has been accused by Russian media of neo-Nazi affiliations and previously charged by a Moscow court for multiple offenses. Ukrainian police had been alerted to threats against Hanul, who had sought protection last summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)