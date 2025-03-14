Swift Rescue: Missing Minors Found and Reunited

In a swift and effective operation, the Arunachal Pradesh Police have rescued three minor girls who went missing from Assam's Duliajan, according to officials.

The girls, aged between 14 and 15, mistakenly boarded a train to Naharlagun while trying to reach Tinsukia. The incident occurred on March 12, and SP Mihin Gambo reported their safe discovery at Naharlagun railway station.

The police provided the girls with immediate shelter at Oju Shelter Home and informed Duliajan police to trace their parents. By Friday, the girls were safely returned to their families at Papu Hills police station, concluding the distressing ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)