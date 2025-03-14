Swift Rescue: Missing Minors Found and Reunited
Arunachal Pradesh Police successfully rescued three missing minor girls who inadvertently traveled from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh. After being found at Naharlagun railway station, the girls were placed in safe shelter before being reunited with their parents at Papu Hills police station.
- Country:
- India
In a swift and effective operation, the Arunachal Pradesh Police have rescued three minor girls who went missing from Assam's Duliajan, according to officials.
The girls, aged between 14 and 15, mistakenly boarded a train to Naharlagun while trying to reach Tinsukia. The incident occurred on March 12, and SP Mihin Gambo reported their safe discovery at Naharlagun railway station.
The police provided the girls with immediate shelter at Oju Shelter Home and informed Duliajan police to trace their parents. By Friday, the girls were safely returned to their families at Papu Hills police station, concluding the distressing ordeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
