Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Missing Minors Found and Reunited

Arunachal Pradesh Police successfully rescued three missing minor girls who inadvertently traveled from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh. After being found at Naharlagun railway station, the girls were placed in safe shelter before being reunited with their parents at Papu Hills police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 18:55 IST
Swift Rescue: Missing Minors Found and Reunited
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift and effective operation, the Arunachal Pradesh Police have rescued three minor girls who went missing from Assam's Duliajan, according to officials.

The girls, aged between 14 and 15, mistakenly boarded a train to Naharlagun while trying to reach Tinsukia. The incident occurred on March 12, and SP Mihin Gambo reported their safe discovery at Naharlagun railway station.

The police provided the girls with immediate shelter at Oju Shelter Home and informed Duliajan police to trace their parents. By Friday, the girls were safely returned to their families at Papu Hills police station, concluding the distressing ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025