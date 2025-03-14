G7 Reaches Unity Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Diplomats from G7 nations negotiated a joint statement to project unity after disagreements on trade, security, and Ukraine-related policies. The drafted statement, addressing geopolitical issues globally, awaits ministerial approval. Key topics include Ukraine, Russia, China, and Middle East peace efforts.
G7 diplomats achieved consensus on a joint statement demonstrating unity after tensions with the U.S. regarding Western trade, security, and Ukraine policies. The carefully crafted document awaits approval from ministers, set to conclude talks on Friday morning.
Key issues during discussions included language on Ukraine, the Middle East, and China, with an emphasis on Western unity amidst Russia-Ukraine ceasefire negotiations. The final draft warns Moscow to reciprocate Kyiv's ceasefire efforts, proposing further sanctions if unmet.
The statement also addresses Israeli-Palestinian relations, advocating for negotiated solutions without explicit support for a two-state solution. Washington's intervention shaped the document, focusing on avoiding detrimental language to ongoing Russian talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
