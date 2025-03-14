Hope on the Horizon: Trump and Putin Dialogue Sparks Peace in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a potential breakthrough in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He described his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin as 'very good and productive,' suggesting a significant opportunity for peace.

A meeting in Moscow between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin has reportedly conveyed 'signals' to Trump, fostering hope for an impending ceasefire. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that both nations are arranging a direct phone call between their leaders.

Trump stressed the urgency of a ceasefire to halt a war that risks escalating into global conflict, having already claimed numerous lives. He urged Russia to spare besieged Ukrainian troops, underlining the dire need for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)