Hope on the Horizon: Trump and Putin Dialogue Sparks Peace in Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump has stated there's a promising chance to end the Russia-Ukraine war following constructive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After a meeting between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin, signals were conveyed to Trump. An imminent presidential phone call is anticipated.
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a potential breakthrough in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He described his discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin as 'very good and productive,' suggesting a significant opportunity for peace.
A meeting in Moscow between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin has reportedly conveyed 'signals' to Trump, fostering hope for an impending ceasefire. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that both nations are arranging a direct phone call between their leaders.
Trump stressed the urgency of a ceasefire to halt a war that risks escalating into global conflict, having already claimed numerous lives. He urged Russia to spare besieged Ukrainian troops, underlining the dire need for peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Comments on Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Controversial Proposals
Ceasefire Talks in Tension: Israel and Hamas Navigate a Complex Future
UK's Miliband Engages China in Energy Talks Amid Global Tensions
Strategic Talks: Shoigu's Diplomatic Mission in Beijing
India-EU Trade Talks: A New Era in Global Cooperation