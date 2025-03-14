Major Beef Bust: Six Arrested in Nashik for Smuggling

Six individuals were apprehended by police in Nashik, Maharashtra, on Friday for allegedly smuggling 500 kilograms of suspected beef.

The arrest followed a tip-off that prompted police to lay a trap in the Khode Nagar area, resulting in the interception of a vehicle carrying the illicit cargo worth Rs 3.50 lakh.

Those detained include Shahrukh Nisar Pinjari, Sameer Khaleel Sheikh, Ayan Jabbar Sheikh, Asif Hussain Qureshi, Huzaif Umarsahab Qureshi, and Arman Ismail Sheikh, who now face charges under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, along with other wildlife protection laws.

