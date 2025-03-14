Major Beef Bust: Six Arrested in Nashik for Smuggling
Six men were arrested in Nashik, Maharashtra for transporting approximately 500kg of suspected beef in a car. Authorities acted on a tip-off, leading to the interception of the vehicle. The accused were charged under various acts, including the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Six individuals were apprehended by police in Nashik, Maharashtra, on Friday for allegedly smuggling 500 kilograms of suspected beef.
The arrest followed a tip-off that prompted police to lay a trap in the Khode Nagar area, resulting in the interception of a vehicle carrying the illicit cargo worth Rs 3.50 lakh.
Those detained include Shahrukh Nisar Pinjari, Sameer Khaleel Sheikh, Ayan Jabbar Sheikh, Asif Hussain Qureshi, Huzaif Umarsahab Qureshi, and Arman Ismail Sheikh, who now face charges under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, along with other wildlife protection laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swift Justice in Pune: Police Arrest Accused in Shocking Crime
Manipur Police Arrest 15 Insurgent Cadres Amid State Tensions
Dramatic Encounter: Noida Police Arrests Notorious Robbers
Excise Officer Injured in Checkpost Clash: Police Arrest Suspect
Punjab Police arrest 547 drug smugglers in five days since launching 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'