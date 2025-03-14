Left Menu

Tragic Love Pact: Young Couple Jumps in Front of Train

A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Uttar Pradesh. The police, suspecting a love affair, are investigating the unclear motives behind their tragic decision. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:09 IST
Tragic Love Pact: Young Couple Jumps in Front of Train
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident early Friday in Uttar Pradesh's Garh Kotwali area, a young couple reportedly ended their lives by leaping in front of a moving train. The 22-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were discovered deceased on the railway tracks near the Syana Road gate, according to local police.

The tragedy unfolded around 5:30 am, prompting swift action from the Railway Protection Force and local law enforcement. Authorities have identified the deceased, but their reasons for this drastic measure remain a mystery.

Station House Officer Neeraj Kumar briefed reporters that the incident appears to involve a romantic relationship, although motivations are still being explored. The bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examination, as investigators delve deeper into the potential circumstances that led to this heart-wrenching act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025