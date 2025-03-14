Tragic Love Pact: Young Couple Jumps in Front of Train

In a harrowing incident early Friday in Uttar Pradesh's Garh Kotwali area, a young couple reportedly ended their lives by leaping in front of a moving train. The 22-year-old man and 17-year-old girl were discovered deceased on the railway tracks near the Syana Road gate, according to local police.

The tragedy unfolded around 5:30 am, prompting swift action from the Railway Protection Force and local law enforcement. Authorities have identified the deceased, but their reasons for this drastic measure remain a mystery.

Station House Officer Neeraj Kumar briefed reporters that the incident appears to involve a romantic relationship, although motivations are still being explored. The bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examination, as investigators delve deeper into the potential circumstances that led to this heart-wrenching act.

