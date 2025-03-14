Left Menu

Massive Ganja Seizure: 30 Quintals Busted in Madhya Pradesh

Police seized a truck transporting 30 quintals of ganja worth Rs 6.2 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The contraband, hidden under fodder sacks, was headed for Delhi. The driver, Samu Yadav, is under arrest and being interrogated to uncover more about this interstate drug racket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:13 IST
Massive Ganja Seizure: 30 Quintals Busted in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust, police seized 30 quintals of ganja valued at Rs 6.2 crore from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The vehicle, coming from Maharashtra, was stopped near Savitapur under the Civil Lines police station late Thursday, according to Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh.

The contraband, concealed beneath sacks of fodder, was en route to Delhi. The truck, bearing a Chhattisgarh registration, was driven by Samu Yadav from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, who has been arrested. Authorities are questioning him to gather insights into the smuggling operation.

Yadav's conflicting statements have led to the formation of a special team to question him further, as police suspect involvement of influential individuals in this interstate drug trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025