Massive Ganja Seizure: 30 Quintals Busted in Madhya Pradesh
Police seized a truck transporting 30 quintals of ganja worth Rs 6.2 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The contraband, hidden under fodder sacks, was headed for Delhi. The driver, Samu Yadav, is under arrest and being interrogated to uncover more about this interstate drug racket.
In a significant bust, police seized 30 quintals of ganja valued at Rs 6.2 crore from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The vehicle, coming from Maharashtra, was stopped near Savitapur under the Civil Lines police station late Thursday, according to Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh.
The contraband, concealed beneath sacks of fodder, was en route to Delhi. The truck, bearing a Chhattisgarh registration, was driven by Samu Yadav from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, who has been arrested. Authorities are questioning him to gather insights into the smuggling operation.
Yadav's conflicting statements have led to the formation of a special team to question him further, as police suspect involvement of influential individuals in this interstate drug trafficking network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
