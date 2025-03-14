U.S. Pushes Ceasefire Extension in Gaza

The United States has proposed a 'bridge' plan aimed at extending the ceasefire in Gaza past the critical periods of Ramadan and Passover, the White House disclosed on Friday. This initiative is designed to create the needed timeframe for negotiating a long-term cessation of hostilities.

The strategic proposal was presented on Wednesday by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff alongside National Security Council official Eric Trager. According to their offices, the plan holds potential significance for advancing peace talks in the region.

Furthermore, through diplomatic channels in Qatar and Egypt, Hamas has been informed that swift implementation of this plan is crucial. A requirement for the immediate release of dual U.S.-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander underscores the urgency and stakes involved.

