Left Menu

U.S. Pushes Ceasefire Extension in Gaza

The United States is advocating for a 'bridge' plan to prolong a ceasefire in Gaza past Ramadan and Passover to facilitate negotiations for a lasting peace. The proposal was tabled by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and NSC official Eric Trager, with demands made to Hamas via Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:53 IST
U.S. Pushes Ceasefire Extension in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has proposed a 'bridge' plan aimed at extending the ceasefire in Gaza past the critical periods of Ramadan and Passover, the White House disclosed on Friday. This initiative is designed to create the needed timeframe for negotiating a long-term cessation of hostilities.

The strategic proposal was presented on Wednesday by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff alongside National Security Council official Eric Trager. According to their offices, the plan holds potential significance for advancing peace talks in the region.

Furthermore, through diplomatic channels in Qatar and Egypt, Hamas has been informed that swift implementation of this plan is crucial. A requirement for the immediate release of dual U.S.-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander underscores the urgency and stakes involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025