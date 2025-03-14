U.S. Pushes Ceasefire Extension in Gaza
The United States is advocating for a 'bridge' plan to prolong a ceasefire in Gaza past Ramadan and Passover to facilitate negotiations for a lasting peace. The proposal was tabled by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and NSC official Eric Trager, with demands made to Hamas via Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries.
The United States has proposed a 'bridge' plan aimed at extending the ceasefire in Gaza past the critical periods of Ramadan and Passover, the White House disclosed on Friday. This initiative is designed to create the needed timeframe for negotiating a long-term cessation of hostilities.
The strategic proposal was presented on Wednesday by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff alongside National Security Council official Eric Trager. According to their offices, the plan holds potential significance for advancing peace talks in the region.
Furthermore, through diplomatic channels in Qatar and Egypt, Hamas has been informed that swift implementation of this plan is crucial. A requirement for the immediate release of dual U.S.-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander underscores the urgency and stakes involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- United States
- Ramadan
- Passover
- peace talks
- Steve Witkoff
- Eric Trager
- Hamas
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy-Trump Tensions Shake Markets Amid Peace Talks Uncertainty
Scholz Urges Ceasefire as Pathway to Ukraine Peace Talks
Zelenskyy says Ukraine won't enter peace talks with Russia until it has security guarantees against another offensive, reports AP.
Euro Rebounds Amid Ukraine Peace Talks and Defense Spending Boost
Zelenskyy's Stance on Peace Talks with Russia